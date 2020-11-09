Final year Law Student dies two weeks to graduation

- Advertisement -

Tenumah Jeffery Omatseyi, a final year law student of the Delta State University (DELSU) Oleh campus has been confirmed dead after drowning in a hotel’s swimming pool just two weeks to his graduation.

In a post sighted on Facebook by the deceased friends, the sad incident occurred on last Friday, November 6, at Graceland Hotel in Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Since the news went viral, his pals and colleagues have thronged social media to express their shock. Some used the moment to pen down their tribute and farewell messages to him as he journeys to the next world.

Read some of the posts below; It’s heartbreaking;

Life after death

lawyer dead





Death

Death life

Tenumah Jeffery Omatseyi was amongst the active protestors who courageously stood up to express their complaints to the Nigerian government concerning the evil activates of the ill-famed Police unit (SARS).