- Advertisement -

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has reacted to government’s decision to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic support.

For the outspoken politician, the move is long overdue, since the country’s economy has not been in good form for many months.

“We are officially going back to the IMF for a program. Finally, common sense is prevailing,” Mr George tweeted on Friday.

A statement earlier released by the Information Ministry indicated that there had already been a conversation between President Akufo-Addo and IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva conveying government’s decision to engage the Fund.

This move seeks to support Ghana’s economy in the wake of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises”, excerpt of the statement read.

This comes after Cabinet at a meeting on June 30th, 2022, indicated its support for government’s decision to pursue an economic programme from the Fund.