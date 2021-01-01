- Advertisement -

Yes! we are here again, the season where some popular prophets of God in Ghana gives doom prophecies and nothing else.

Yesterday was 31st December 2020, and as usual all and sundry thronged to their respective churches to give thanks to God for seeing them through 365 days unhurt and still alive.

We are all aware that during these moments, several of the men of God give prophecies about what the coming year holds for the country and its citizens.

In this light, the General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako on 31st-night service has predicted the death of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in 2021.

The preacher said God took him to the Bank of Ghana and the Finance ministry buildings where he saw obituary posters of the Finance Minister boldly fixed on both walls.

He added that four evil men who belong to an occult group are planning to eliminate the Finance Minister between January and March this new year.

“The Lord took me to the Bank of Ghana and whiles I was looking at the building, something happened. I saw a picture on the building.

I also went to the Ministry of Finance and I saw the same picture there. The Lord said what can you see? And I said I saw a picture of the man in charge of the finances of Ghana.

Hear me. The Lord said we should pray for Mr. Ofori Atta. If we don’t pray for him, from January up until March, this man will die.”

“I am standing in this church but I’m in his house. I see four men. These four men are into occults and freemasonry.

These men are digging his grave. If we don’t pray for him, this year will be a bad year for him. Between January and March there will be witchcraft attack on his health in a quest to eliminate him,” he stated.