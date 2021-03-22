type here...
Fine Mahama for wasting the time of Ghanaians – Akua Donkor

By Qwame Benedict
Failed presidential aspirant Akua Donkor who is also the leader of Ghana Freedom Party has begged the Supreme Court to fine the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama.

According to Akua Donkor, John Dramani Mahama wasted the time of Ghanaians by going to the court to fight current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo over the 2020 elections.

She in an interview with Kofi TV urged that the Supreme Court fine John Mahama in the trillions and the money shared to Ghanaians to appease them.

She said: “For wasting our time and sending this empty case to court, the court has to fine John Mahama trillions to that it appeases the citizens of Ghana for wasting our time”

Akua Donkor in the interview called for the NDC party to be collapsed and their offices all around the country closed down.

Akua Donkor who previously reffered to John Mahama as her son alleged that he is having stacks of cash locked up in his house and doesn’t know what to do with it hence using it for foolish things.

Source:Ghpage

