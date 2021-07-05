- Advertisement -

Report reaching GhPage indicates that there has been a fire outbreak at a three-storey building at the Makola market, Accra.

The inferno started around 9 am on Monday, 5th July 2020 in one of the shops in the building and spread to the others.

The building, known as Hong Kong, opposite the Makola Shopping Mall Complex, is made of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products.

Goods including lace fabrics, cosmetics and wigs have been destroyed in the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, when the fire started, they called on the fire service station that is situated a few meters away but they claimed they do not have water to put out the flames.

Watch the video below;

The fire service personnel are currently at the scene battling to bring the inferno under control.

As at this point, no casualty has been recorded but the traders are accusing the fire service over their failure to handle the fire when it started.