The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed that plans are underway to procure equipment worth $61 million to intensify the work of the Service in fighting emergencies.

This was made known by the Director of Budget of the National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Mark Brako.

He told Citi News in an interview that the Finance Ministry is currently working on their request which is subject to parliamentary approval.

“We are to undertake a value for money audit for the package at the Ministry of Finance, and then it is also subject to parliamentary approval since it is an international transaction. The package is around $61 million including rapid intervention vehicles, turntable ladders, fire tenders, and some PPE.”

This is coming on the heels of a fire outbreak that ravaged a three-storey building at the Makola Market in Accra on Monday, July 5, 2021.

The Ghana National Fire Service had blamed the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for failing to supply them with water on time to fight the fire saying, although there is an existing arrangement for the water company to supply water in cases of emergencies, the latter failed to do so even after several calls to them.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), says it cannot be blamed for the extent of destruction caused by the fire as claimed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).