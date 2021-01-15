First and second family challenge each other in a dance battle at a private dinner (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The first gentleman of the land Nana Akufo Addo in a new video sighted on social media has been seen displaying his dancing skills to the amazement of guest at a special dinner.

Nana Addo was on the dancefloor with his dear wife Rebecca Akufo Addo who was also showing her dance skills.

The president was not the only high profile person at the event as his vice Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia was also at the event.

In a video sighted the vice president was also captured on the dancefloor dancing with his wife Samira Bawumia.

Watch the video below:

Our leaders can represent Ghana in a diplomatic dance competition..lol