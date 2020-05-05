First photo of Mercy Johnson after delivery of her fourth child drops

- Advertisement -

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has finally given birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America.

Reports of the multi-talented actress giving birth went viral some days ago and got a lot of fans and netizens applauding her for a successful delivery.

In all Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi-Okojie who shared images of her wife and baby at the hospital, have 4 children, 3 girls and a boy.

Check out the first photo of the newest addition to the Okojie Family.