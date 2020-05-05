LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
First photo of Mercy Johnson after delivery of her fourth child drops

By Qwame Benedict
First photo of Mercy Johnson after delivery of her fourth child drops
Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has finally given birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America.

Reports of the multi-talented actress giving birth went viral some days ago and got a lot of fans and netizens applauding her for a successful delivery.

In all Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi-Okojie who shared images of her wife and baby at the hospital, have 4 children, 3 girls and a boy.

Check out the first photo of the newest addition to the Okojie Family.

