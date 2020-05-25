First photo of Tracey Boakye’s newborn baby surfaces on social media

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has shown off her newly born baby girl for the first time.

Tracey Boakye announced the birth of a baby girl on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to the surprise of many on social media.

As earlier reported, Tracey announced by sharing a beautiful baby bump photo.

Her announcement, however, fell short of any details as about the newly born except to inform fans and express gratitude to the Almighty God.

But it looks like the voluptuous actress is revealing the newborn baby bit-by-bit to her fans on social media.

In her latest photo, Tracey showed herself standing with the little girl in front of her in a baby sling.

Sharing the photo, Tracey wrote: “Good morning from the latest mummy in town. NANA AKUA NHYIRA MAAME @nana_akua_nhyira_ ??. #hisonlychick.”

See screenshot below: