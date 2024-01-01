First video from Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt for Guinness World Record for longest cooking Marathon drops

- Advertisement -

In a culinary feat that promises to captivate the taste buds and showcase the resilience of Ghanaian gastronomy, renowned chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has embarked on a daring mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The event kicked off with great enthusiasm at the stroke of midnight at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where Faila is set to wield her culinary prowess until at least January 5th.

With an official record currently held by Alan Fisher, Failatu faces stiff competition, as reports suggest that Ugandan chef Mama D has unofficially surpassed the existing benchmark.

Undeterred by the challenge, Failatu is determined to not only secure the official record but also surpass any unofficial claims made by her competitors.

The transparent glass kitchen, strategically positioned at the forecourt of the Modern City Hotel, provides spectators with a front-row seat to witness the culinary marathon.

The kitchen itself is a spectacle, adorned with canned foods, an array of spices, and an impressive assortment of utensils.

A label detailing information about the record attempt adds an educational touch to the culinary showcase.

During interviews leading up to the marathon, Failatu Abdul-Razak expressed her gratitude for the support received from Ghanaians.

She passionately called on her fellow citizens to rally behind her as she strives to etch her name in the annals of culinary history.

Faila’s determination to bring the Guinness World Record home is not only a personal ambition but also a celebration of the rich culinary heritage that Ghana possesses.

“I believe in the power of our collective support. Ghanaians have always been known for their unity, and I am confident that with your encouragement, we can make history together,” remarked Failatu in a recent interview.

The cooking marathon promises to be an exciting journey, filled with aromatic spices, mouthwatering dishes, and, undoubtedly, a few surprises along the way.

As Failatu Abdul-Razak navigates through the challenges of the kitchen, the entire nation eagerly awaits the outcome, hoping to witness a new record being set.

For those who wish to witness this culinary spectacle in person, the Modern City Hotel welcomes all enthusiasts to join in and support Failatu Abdul-Razak on her quest for culinary greatness.

As the days unfold, Tamale is poised to become the epicenter of a culinary revolution, and Ghanaians are urged to stand behind Faila as she strives to bring home the coveted Guinness World Record.

