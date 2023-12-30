Latest update on Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record attempt drops from Guinness World Records

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum – Ghanaians on the Internet are currently yearning to know the current state of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

While some are seriously arguing on the internet that she would be disqualified for flouting some of the rules governing the singathon, others are also optimistic that she would emerge victorious in the end.

While verification from Guinness World Record judges is pending, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

As we all know, the marathon commenced at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023.

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

According to a quick check on the official website of Guinness World Records, the body receives over 50,000 record applications a year – that’s almost 1,000 applications every week!

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Due to the consistently high volume of applications they receive, the waiting times for a response to a self-service application can be up to 12 weeks.

And once they receive the evidence for the record attempt, it can take up to 12 weeks for them to review the documentation and let the attemptee know if his or her record attempt has been a success.

Citing from the above information, it can be emphatically stated that Afua Aduonum’s record attempt is still pending approval from officials at Guinness World Records.

Afua Aduonum FAQs

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

READ ALSO: Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried