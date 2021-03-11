Five female police sanctioned over ‘hot’ videos on social media

- Advertisement -

Some five female police constables are in deep trouble after sharing a video of themselves and their banging bodies on social media.

According to the police administration, these five policewomen are stationed in the Ahafo Region were captured in the viral video in a beret.

Watch the video below:

The Police administration stated that the five didn’t seek for permission before wearing the beret which is an offence under the police code of ethics.

It stated that for their punishment, the five constables would have to go back to the training school at Pwalugu for eight weeks.

Throughout these weeks, they will be feeding themselves and will be enlightened on SI 48, 87, 88, 91: provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics and the Ramifications of the use of social media.

While in the Police Training School, the five Police Constables namely Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara Botchway will be expected to perform their regular police duties.

After their eight weeks of training, the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service is expected to be furnished with a training assessment report.