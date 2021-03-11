type here...
GhPage News Five female police sanctioned over 'hot' videos on social media
News

Five female police sanctioned over ‘hot’ videos on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Five female police sanctioned over 'hot' photos on social media
Female Constables
- Advertisement -

Some five female police constables are in deep trouble after sharing a video of themselves and their banging bodies on social media.

According to the police administration, these five policewomen are stationed in the Ahafo Region were captured in the viral video in a beret.

Watch the video below:

The Police administration stated that the five didn’t seek for permission before wearing the beret which is an offence under the police code of ethics.

It stated that for their punishment, the five constables would have to go back to the training school at Pwalugu for eight weeks.

Throughout these weeks, they will be feeding themselves and will be enlightened on SI 48, 87, 88, 91: provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics and the Ramifications of the use of social media.

While in the Police Training School, the five Police Constables namely Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara Botchway will be expected to perform their regular police duties.

After their eight weeks of training, the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service is expected to be furnished with a training assessment report.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 11, 2021
Accra
haze
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
62 %
1.9mph
94 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
88 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News