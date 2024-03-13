Fix the dumsor- Yvonne Nelson slaps sense into Akufo Addo

- Advertisement -

Ghallywood actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at the president of Ghana, president Akufo Addo over failure to fix “dumsor”.

Yvonne Nelson claims it does not matter how long the light goes off, so far it does that more often, but it can still be described as “dumsor”.

Yvonne Nelson told the president to find a solution to the “dumsor” and stop trying to say that the frequent lights off are not “dumsor”.

Taking to her official X page, formerly Twitter, the actress wrote “Mr President, Nana Akufo-Addo DUM SOR is DUM SOR whether it’s for an hour, 12 hours, 24hrs or every day. FIX IT!”.