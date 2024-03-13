type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFix the dumsor- Yvonne Nelson slaps sense into Akufo Addo
Entertainment

Fix the dumsor- Yvonne Nelson slaps sense into Akufo Addo

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghallywood actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at the president of Ghana, president Akufo Addo over failure to fix “dumsor”.

READ ALSO: Please let me see Drogba, I can heal him completely- man tells

Yvonne Nelson claims it does not matter how long the light goes off, so far it does that more often, but it can still be described as “dumsor”.

Yvonne Nelson told the president to find a solution to the “dumsor” and stop trying to say that the frequent lights off are not “dumsor”.

READ ALSO: Never compare Yaw Dabo to old man Don Little in terms of age- netizens say

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Taking to her official X page, formerly Twitter, the actress wrote “Mr President, Nana Akufo-Addo DUM SOR is DUM SOR whether it’s for an hour, 12 hours, 24hrs or every day. FIX IT!”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more