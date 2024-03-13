Please let me see Drogba, I can heal him completely- man tells

- Advertisement -

A social media user, identified as Gabriel Sallah on Facebook claims he can heal popular Yolo star, Drogba completely.

According to Gabriel Sallah, all that he needs is to get in touch with the actor so that he can do his wonders.

Gabriel Sallah took to the comment section of a Facebook post that revolves around the health condition of Drogba and wrote “Please let me get in touch with him, I can heal him completely in Jesus’ name”.

This comes after Ghpage made a post about the actor being partially blind.

Hannah Mensah, sister of the actor revealed that the health condition of the Yolo star had escalated to a problematic level.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com, the sister of the actor disclosed that her brother’s condition had become worse, making it difficult for him to even see.

According to her, “Right now, we are in the hospital because of his eyes. He is having double vision with the right eye, and he’s having pain with it. We come once every week for treatment and medications prescribed.”

She also disclosed that in the final season of the popular television series, the actor’s health issues had started, hence, his inability to perform as well as he did in the previous seasons.

“In his last season, he was not performing like he used to do in the previous season. He tried to act but could not. So, he has been in the house,” Hannah disclosed in the interview.