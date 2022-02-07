type here...
Fixed match: Watch the most ridiculous own goal scored by Berekum Arsenal goalkeeper 

By Albert
Julius Naanio, the goalie for Berekum Arsenal, will be having nightmares after scoring a spectacular own goal in his team’s 2-2 draw with Bolga All-Stars.

When an under-pressure Arsenal defender passed back to his goalie on a dreadful surface, everything appeared to be alright.

Naanio fired the ball in the general direction of a teammate who was offscreen to the left.

The ball landed in the back of the net instead of at the feet of a red-shirted player, causing a tragedy.

Naanio bowed his head while his hands went to his knees, clearly distressed by what he had done.

Citi Sports Editor Fentuo Tahiru reshared a video of the event from the original poster, George Duah, on Twitter, and it has now gone viral.

Check Out Video Below:

