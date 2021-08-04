- Advertisement -

A movement that started as an online campaign to highlight economic problems and government mismanagement in Ghana under the slogan “#FixTheCountry” finally manifested into a huge street protest.

Several thousand marched through some principal streets in Ghana’s capital Accra on Wednesday.

Protesters, dressed in red and black and chanting patriotic songs, waved placards declaring “corruption breeds poverty” and “fix our education system now” among others.

As young men and women amassed to register their frustration and anger, both old men and women joined in the demonstration in what they say is a fight for my children and grandchildren.

Some touching scenes from the demonstration show elderly folks shedding tears over the hardship and the poor state of the nation.

Watch the video below.