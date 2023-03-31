- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman has advised young ladies to be very cautious when dealing with guys who use blue bulbs and have no chairs in their rooms.



As advised by the man of God, ladies should run for their lives anytime they meet such men.



In a video shared on TikTok, Apostle Suleman said ladies could identify men who are serial womanizers by the blue lights in their rooms and the lack of chairs.

According to the pastor, those men are only interested in sleeping with ladies and deliberately organise their rooms to make it easier for them to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said;



As a sister, avoid that room that has a blue light. Avoid visiting a brother with no chair in his apartment, and his bed is on the ground. That is not a bed; that is a slaughterhouse. How can you visit a person who has no chair? Where will you sit?

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the viral video…

