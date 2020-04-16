type here...
Florence Obinim is a stupid woman – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has added the wife of popular and controversial Pastor Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim in his fight against the pastor.

Kennedy Agyapong and Angel Obinim for weeks now have been at war with each other and even though Angel Obinim has officially apologized and called for a ceasefire, the politician has vowed never to listen to him.

Florence Obinim who is the wife of the pastor came out to address some issues that was raised by the politician but it looks like the poltician has more information on the Obinim family.

Also Read: Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim’s sister – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Florence Obinim and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim

In a video available to Ghpage.com, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has described Florence Obinim as a stupid woman for coming out to defend her husband.

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Florence Obinim is always aware of the fact that her husband does bad things like having affairs with ladies in his church.

Also Read: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

The politician gave instances where Obinim introduced a lady to Florence saying she was beautiful and he was thinking if she could get her to work with his TV network.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy Agyapong revealed that Obinim’s plan was actually to get the woman close so he could be having a sexual relationship with her.

Previous articleAngel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim’s sister – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

