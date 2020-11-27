Floyd Mayweather shows his expensive fleet of Rolls Royce, Ferrari cars, others (video)

American professional boxing champion Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. in the latest video has put on display his fleet of luxury Rolls Royce and Ferrari cars, others in his garage.

Mayweather, the holder of fifteen major world titles in boxing in the footage sighted went on a tour around his parking garage to show how rich he is.

His ‘rich’ garage is filled with 4 latest models of Ferraris, 1 Lamborghini, 2 Bentley cars, 2 Rolls Royce, others. In fact, for Mayweather alone to have all these expensive rides means he damn rich.

During his career he won fifteen major world titles including The Ring in five weight classes, the lineal championship in four weight classes (twice at welterweight), and retired with an undefeated record.

As an amateur, Mayweather won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics, three U.S. Golden Gloves championships (at light flyweight, flyweight, and featherweight), and the U.S. national championship at featherweight.

Mayweather is one of the most lucrative pay-per-view attractions of all time, in any sport.

He topped the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013, and the Forbes list again in both 2014 and 2015, listing him as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Check his stats below;

Total Fights

Wins

Wins By KO

Losses 50

50

27

00

Floyd Mayweather is popularly known as ‘Money’ and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a shocking $285 million.