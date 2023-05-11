Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Recall that in 2021, a now 62-year-old man went viral on social media after claiming to be the biological father of Kuami Eugene.

According to the man named Samuel Kwasi Boakye in a new video, he’s the real father of the award-winning singer.

In this fresh video that has since gone rife and received mixed reactions from social media users – Mr Samuel Boakye claims he originally named Kuami Eugene as Kofi Boakye.

In assiduity, Mr Samuel alleged that Kuami Eugene’s mother married another man named Mr Marfo when he left the city for the village to do galamsey.

And he’s the one who gave him his new name which is Eugene Marfo

He claims he has been trying to reunite with them but all have proved futile.

He is convinced that he is not here for money or to gain popularity but wants the world to know that he gave birth to the music star.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene swiftly disassociated himself from Mr Samuel when he went viral last year.

Kuame Eugene said he has reached a level where everyone can mention his name to gather attention and Kwesi Boakye is part of those people.

