GhPageEntertainmentForget Akabenezer, Lilwin Is The Best- Ghanaians
Entertainment

Forget Akabenezer, Lilwin Is The Best- Ghanaians

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
The issue of who is better between comic Kumawood actors, Dr. Likee and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has on several occasions been raised but were swept under the canopy.

Well, in a survey done by Gh Page, it seems Ghanaians prefer Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to Dr. Likee.

Gh Page posted pictures of the duo across their social media platforms for fans to choose which of them makes them laugh the most.

Even though some Ghanaians chose Dr. Likee, known previously as Ras Nene, the percentage of that could be 10 percent.

The remaining 90 percent without a shroud of doubt chose actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, saying that he makes them happy anytime they watch him.

Most Ghanaians are opinionated that whilst Dr. Likee is a force actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is naturally gifted.

Source:GH Page

