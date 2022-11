- Advertisement -

Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a former minister of finance in Ghana, has passed away. His age was 80.

The former NDC appointee passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, following a brief illness.

He was receiving care at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital when this tragic tragedy occurred.

He was a significant member of the National Democratic Congress’ Council of Elders before he passed away and was instrumental in the NDC’s development from the PNDC era.