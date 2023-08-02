Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Anne Sophie Avé who is the former France ambassador to Ghana has urged the Nana Addo Danquah-led administration to give out diplomatic passports to some musicians.

According to her, these musicians are putting Ghana in the limelight in terms of entertainment and it would be in the government’s interest to offer diplomatic passports to these individuals.

She listed the likes of Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, R2bees and King Promise as some artists who deserve to be given a diplomatic passport.

She stated that the best ambassadors’ career achievements could not compare to what they had done for Ghana on the international scene.

Her tweet reads: “Ghana ??, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime @sarkodie, @stonebwoy, @blacksherif, @shattawalegh, @r2bees and @IamKingPromise.”

