Ghanaian singer Efya has finally replied to artiste manager Bulldog for his comments over the weekend saying R2bees and Efya are just following Nigerian artiste Wizkid around to smoke and chill.

The CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment in a post last weekend raised a question as to why R2bees and Efya who are undoubtedly best friends with Wizkid failed to mount international shows headlined by the Nigerian musician.

According to him, all R2bees and Efya know how to do best with Wizkid is to smoke and chill whenever he is in Ghana and not try to mount international stages.

After his comment, some fans supported him with some even accusing Wizkid and R2bees of destroying Efya’s career and turning her into a drug addict.

In a new development, Efya has released a statement to address the concern raised by Bulldog stating that his post is based on misunderstanding and assumption just to create the impression that they are ‘useless’.

In a lengthy post on her social media handle, she disclosed that she has the utmost respect for Wizkid and his incredible talent but being an artiste is just based on mounting International stages to perform.

According to her, When it comes to performing on big stages, there are various factors involved that people may not be aware of. Scheduling conflicts, prior commitments, and logistical constraints sometimes make it challenging to accompany Wizkid on every single performance.

See the screenshot of her post below:

