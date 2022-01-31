Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide at age 30

- Advertisement -

Former beauty queen Cheslie Kryst has been confirmed dead after she reportedly committed suicide.

Cheslie Kryst who won Miss USA in 2019 died after jumping from an apartment building in Manhattan, New York.

The beauty queen was pronounced dead after her body was found in the New York City neighbourhood near Times Square.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on”, her family confirmed the news.

Kryst won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and was a top 10 finisher in the Miss Universe competition that year.

30-year-old Cheslie was not only a beauty queen but an attorney who sought to help reform America’s justice system.

She practiced civil litigation for a law firm and worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge.