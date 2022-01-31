type here...
GhPageNewsWorldFormer Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide at age 30
NewsWorld

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide at age 30

By Lizbeth Brown
Cheslie Kryst
- Advertisement -

Former beauty queen Cheslie Kryst has been confirmed dead after she reportedly committed suicide.

Cheslie Kryst who won Miss USA in 2019 died after jumping from an apartment building in Manhattan, New York.

The beauty queen was pronounced dead after her body was found in the New York City neighbourhood near Times Square.

Cheslie Kryst: Former Miss USA dies aged 30 after falling from apartment building in New York | US News | Sky News

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on”, her family confirmed the news.

Kryst won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and was a top 10 finisher in the Miss Universe competition that year.

30-year-old Cheslie was not only a beauty queen but an attorney who sought to help reform America’s justice system.

She practiced civil litigation for a law firm and worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 31, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    69 %
    0.6mph
    63 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News