Former Ukraine’s most beautiful; Miss Grande Ukraine joins the military to fight against Russia

- Advertisement -

Anastasiia Lenna has been using her Instagram story, where she has 40,000 followers, to rally support for the war-torn nation.

Anastasiia, who won the national beauty pageant in 2015 aged 24, warned Russian troops: “Everyone who crossed the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”

The model previously worked across Turkey as a public relations manager.

To prove her words, Anatsaiaa has posted photos of herself on Instagram in full military gear in wooded arenas and indoor training grounds.

Ukraine has been fighting with Russia for the past 6 days now after Vladimir Putin officially announced that he has sent his military to conduct a special operation in the USSR colony.

Ever since then, the world has solidly been rallying for Ukraine to defeat Putin and his legions.