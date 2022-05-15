type here...
Found out my ‘rich’ husband is washing bay attendant – Lady cries

By Albert
A lady has shared her doubts after finding out her supposed rich husband is a washing bay attendant.

According to her, her shock stemmed from the fact that her husband never revealed his true identity to here until after marriage.

In a Facebook post, the lady had intimated that she had thought his husband was a rich businessman based on the money he flaunted during the dating stage.

She is in shock and perplexed as to whether to continue with the relationship or not.

“HELP! I am 25years old. I have been married for 4 months now but I have really regretted it and I need your help.

Before I married my husband, he used to bring all sought of cars to visit me at my house and when I asked about the job he does, he told me that he is a car dealer.

Just 3 months after our marriage, I got to know that he works at a car washing bay. So the cars he brought to show to me were cars that were left for them to wash at the washing bay. How could he lie to me like that? How can I trust him in this marriage? The most painful part is that I am a graduate and I just got to know that he is not a graduate.

Please help me because I am very confused.”

