Founding member of NPP, Victor Newman confirmed dead

Ghpage has been reliably informed that a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Victor Newman is dead. He was the Director of Research at the Presidency.

It’s given that he died after a short illness. A source close to the family said he died today,10 December 2020 at the Legon Hospital in Accra.

He was appointed as the Director of Research at the Presidency in 2017.

Prior to his appointment, he worked at the Economic Research and Planning Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Western Castings Limited, and the Ghana Exim Economic Consultants.

From 2008 till 2016, he served as the Director of Research for the electioneering campaigns of President Akufo-Addo.

He is survived by a wife and four children. More soon.