Four children were burnt to death on Wednesday, 28th October 2020 dawn at Fise a town near Amasaman in the Ga North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The four children aged, 15,12,8, and 7 were asleep when the fire gutted their four-bedroom house.

The mother, name given as Prophetess Adelaide Nkrumah of Yahweh Revelation Sabbath Ministry, locked them up in a room to attend a half-night prayer meeting with her last born.

Reports have it that she[the mum] had earlier visited the church[where she went for the all-night service] with the children but returned to put them to sleep.

The bodies of the children, two boys, and two girls have been deposited at the police hospital mortuary. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ghana Fire Service.

Nana Yaa Konado of Peace FM narrating what she knows about the sad incident said, according to eyewitness reports, the incident happened in the late hours on Wednesday around 12 am after the mother had left for church.

Some neighbours, when the inferno got out of hand tried their possible best to rescue the kids from the room but to no avail. The door was locked and there was no means to break the door to the room.

Nana Yaa, Peace FM’s news anchor added that some persons who had their doors unlocked were able to flee the fire to save their heads.

She revealed that the woman currently has been handed over to psychologists and counsellors to talk to her at least to subdue the pain she’s going through.