Frank Naro contests for Ejisu parliamentary seat

Gone were the days when we used to say when a person dies, it brings sadness to the family or better still the home the person is from.

In the 21st century, things have changed, making death bring happiness and opportunities to the home and environment within which the deceased lived.

Following the death of the late deputy finance minister and member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, many Ghanaians have shown interest in the vacant positions.

Among the numerous personalities that have shown interest in the vacant position is Kumawood actor cum musician, Frank Naro.

Frank Naro has released a flyer to tell his staunch followers and Ghanaians at large that he is competing other personalities to become the next member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency.

Unlike other people who are contesting on the tickets of New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, Frank Naro is contesting as an independent candidate.