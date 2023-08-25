Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Recall that about two weeks ago, the local digital space was sent into a whirlwind as Kumawood actor and musician, Frank Naro found himself at the centre of a brewing controversy involving an alleged extramarital affair.



Discussions surrounding Frank Naro’s purported involvement with a married woman ignited debates about relationships, transparency, and the ever-watchful eye of the public.

According to the rumours that went viral on social media, Frank Naro was involved in a romantic affair with a married Ghanaian-born US-based woman named Maame Konadu.

The alleged affair came to light when Maame Konadu told a friend about her affair with the star.

According to the reports, Frank Naro and Maame Konadu began their affair during the actor-cum-musician’s visit to the United States last year for a show.



As alleged, Maame Konadu concealed her marital status and convinced Frank Naro to believe that she was single.

The two went to sleep in a hotel and it was only after the intimate encounter that Frank Naro purportedly learned about Maame Konadu’s marital commitment – leaving him stunned and facing a moral dilemma.

In an attempt to maintain the secrecy of their affair and shield it from the prying eyes of the public, Maame Konadu is alleged to have gifted Frank Naro an search iPhone 12.

However, Maame Konadu came out to dismiss the reports and categorically stated that she hasn’t bought an search iPhone 12 for Frank Naro.

Watch the video below to know more…

For the first time, Frank Naro has addressed the rumpus and according to him, his reported affair with a married woman is false.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Baah Flex, Frank Naro revealed that he had to move from Accra to Kumasi to spend some time with his family because he was depressed.

Going into details, Frank Naro also added that the comments he read under the fake story broke his heart and made him very sad.

Watch the video below to know more…

