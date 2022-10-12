type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGalamsey: "I am happy to defend Aisha Huang's accomplices" - Freddie Blay
News

Galamsey: “I am happy to defend Aisha Huang’s accomplices” – Freddie Blay

By Albert
Galamsey: Freddie Blay to defend Aisha Huang's accomplices in court
- Advertisement -

Former NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, says he feels good to have decided to defend galamsey ‘queen-pin’ Aisha Huang‘s accomplices in court.

The revered lawyer has accepted to present individuals who are believed to have collaborated with the embattled Aisha Huang to illegally mine mineral resources in Ghana.

Private attorney Lucy Ekeleba Blay said in court that she was representing Freddy Blay in the case of Aisha Huang’s four accomplices, Shi Yang, Shi Meizhi, Li Wei Zuo, and another.

Nkrabea Effah Dartey, a prominent member of the NPP, is presenting Aisha Huang for herself.

Her Ladyship Lydia Osei Marfo denied a request for bail submitted on behalf of the four defendants, stating that because they are foreign nationals without substantial financial or social links to the area covered by the court, they might not show up for their scheduled court appearances if given bail.

Three of the accused have entered their pleas, with the final one being postponed owing to the lack of a Vietnamese interpreter.

The detention of Aisha Huang and her accomplices has been extended to November 24, 2022.

The state is prepared to quickly resolve the case, and the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, told the court that the state is eager to continue trying the case every day.

The judge overseeing the case “also signalled his willingness to conduct the case in such manner,” he continued.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News