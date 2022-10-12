Galamsey: Freddie Blay to defend Aisha Huang's accomplices in court

- Advertisement -

Former NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, says he feels good to have decided to defend galamsey ‘queen-pin’ Aisha Huang‘s accomplices in court.

The revered lawyer has accepted to present individuals who are believed to have collaborated with the embattled Aisha Huang to illegally mine mineral resources in Ghana.

Private attorney Lucy Ekeleba Blay said in court that she was representing Freddy Blay in the case of Aisha Huang’s four accomplices, Shi Yang, Shi Meizhi, Li Wei Zuo, and another.

Nkrabea Effah Dartey, a prominent member of the NPP, is presenting Aisha Huang for herself.

Her Ladyship Lydia Osei Marfo denied a request for bail submitted on behalf of the four defendants, stating that because they are foreign nationals without substantial financial or social links to the area covered by the court, they might not show up for their scheduled court appearances if given bail.

Three of the accused have entered their pleas, with the final one being postponed owing to the lack of a Vietnamese interpreter.

The detention of Aisha Huang and her accomplices has been extended to November 24, 2022.

The state is prepared to quickly resolve the case, and the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, told the court that the state is eager to continue trying the case every day.

The judge overseeing the case “also signalled his willingness to conduct the case in such manner,” he continued.