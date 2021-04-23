Free SHS: Gov’t will be happy if parents pay fees– Dr Yaw Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has said parents who wish to pay the fees for their wards despite the Free SHS program are free to do so.

According to him, the government would applaud any parent who does so.

According to him, the government will not stop anyone ready to pay for tuition despite the rollout of the Free Senior High School policy.

Dr Yaw Adutwium speaking to Starr News said parents who are kind enough should see headmasters of their wards’ schools and pay their fees to them.

“If you want to pay fees for your child enjoying free SHS, you go to the party and give money to the headmaster. We’ll applaud you for that.”

He also reassured parents of the highest standards of education for their ward amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.