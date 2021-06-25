- Advertisement -

Some social media users have launched a campaign to mount pressure on the Ghana Police and other authorities to release actress Efia Odo.

The actress together with some people numbering about fourteen (14) were picked up by the Ghana Police for allegedly threatening to embark on a demonstration at the forecourt of the high court.

Today was the day set aside by the court to give its judegement in the case involving the Ghana Police and the organizers of #fixthecountry.

Efia Odo who has made her stance known that she wants the country fixed was at the court to offer support to the organisers of the campaign but they ended up getting arrested.

Despite the organizers of #Fixthecountry winning the case against the police, they have another issue to deal with thus for the release of Efia Odo and their members.

Read some comments below:

@KWESIARTHUR_: “this “country” be sad #freeefiaodo still.”

@Ab_kumah: “Fighting for the betterment of the country too which arrest dey inside…. #FreeEfiaOdo“

@1donyara: “Efia Odo can live a luxury life in US or UK but she said no because she is fighting for the next generation #FreeEfiaOdo #FixTheCountryNow #FixTheCountry”

@gyaigyimii: “You arrest somebody put am for cell sake of she dey fight for a better country. #FreeEfiaOdo”

@GLOCK___40: “Dem arrest Efia Odo sake of she demanded for the country to be fixed? Disappointed but relieved face #FreeEfiaOdo”

@Annie_lovve: “Arresting protesters just for wanting our leaders to make this country a better one for us all?? #FreeEfiaOdo”

@gyaigyimii: “Be Citizens Not Spectators in the mud #FreeEfiaOdo”

@Mr_Ceyram: “The police are arresting those who are fighting to give them a better working conditions because somebody appointed by the ruling party ordered them to. Its crazy. #FixTheCountry #FreeEfiaOdo”

@Bronx_Shepherd: #FreeEfiaOdo what has she done when she wants our Leaders to get the right things done??? FixTheCountryNow

@dawntee_: “The whole Ghana Police Service be puppet!Broken heart F#reeEfiaOdo”

@ECG_official__: “Ghanaians aren’t safe if they could arrest Efia Odo about this #FixTheCountry issue… let’s fight for her justice together #FreeEfiaodo”

@CenaNunguaJohn: “You don’t arrest a person who wants good for your country #FreeEfiaodo and #FixTheCountry”

@starboyorlando: “#freeefiaodo or come and arrest all of us.”