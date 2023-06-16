type here...
Frustrated graduate burns his certificates over his inability to secure a job after graduation

By Armani Brooklyn
A yet-to-identified Kenyan man has incinerated his certificates over his inability to find a job after completing his education.

A video shared on social media shows the graduate of Mount Kenya University burning his primary school, secondary school and university certificates in a metal bowl.


Although he did not utter a word in the video, netizens are speculating that he burnt the certificates out of frustration over his inability to find a job after years after graduating.

READ ALSO: 7 lucrative business ideas for fresh graduates in Ghana

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticizing the man for burning his certificates when he has no idea what his future holds.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the sad trending story…

Mosse Ngigi: “They have been holding him back it’s time to move All the best.”

Damaris Mutie: “So never give up in life… sometimes things are tough…. but giving is a no.”

Patrick Prosper: “Depression is real. May the Good Lord help him/her.”

Mesh Muesh: “It takes 10yrs to see or enjoy success if you take action and good decisions.”

Meshack Etindi: “God’s timing could have been the best.”

READ ALSO: After sponsoring my girlfriend at UCC, she graduated and left me because I’m uneducated – GH man cries

    Source:GHpage

