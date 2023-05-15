type here...
After sponsoring my girlfriend at UCC, she graduated and left me because I’m uneducated – GH man cries

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian man has revealed how his fiance dumped him after sponsoring her at UCC.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the young man recounted how the lady’s mother denied him from marrying her daughter just because he was illiterate meanwhile she was much aware that he was the one who sponsored her university education.

According to the man who shared the sad story on live radio, before the lady graduated, her mother was aware that he was illiterate but after her daughter got a good-paying job, she insisted that she doesn’t want an illiterate son-in-law.

While sharing his ordeal, the heartbroken man claimed that she spent a lot of money on the lady and her family but he was treated like an outcast after they got what they wanted from him.

    Source:Ghpage

