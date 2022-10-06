- Advertisement -

This is not the first time former Blackstars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has been fingered in the death of Castro.

The former Sunderland player has never had peace of mind ever since Castro mysteriously disappeared in the Ada river.

Both pastors and pagan worshippers have all had a say about Castro’s death and anytime the conversation pops up – They point their finders to Asamoah Gyan.

It has been 8 years since Castro disappeared but every year, Asamoah Gyan suffers various forms of accuses from critics mostly spiritual people about the role he allegedly played in Castro’s death.

A young prophet who goes by the name Senior Doctor has also come out to firmly finger Asamoah Gyan in Castro’s death.

According to the young cleric, before Castro’s shocking demise, Asamoah Gyan made a secret promise to him but he’s yet to fulfil it.

He continued to state that, because Asamoah Gyan is yet to honour the promise he made to Castro, the musician’s soul has been crying all the time because he’s waiting for Gyan to live up to his words.

