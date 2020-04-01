- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com has chanced on a video that has fast gone viral on social media, sees a Military man in his uniform giving education to some people he saw outside who flouted the lockdown rules.

Per the expected paradigm, he’s expected to abuse the people and use force on them to go home regardless of the needful item they may be in require of.

But instead, this military man took his time to explain to the passengers how important the lockdown is in our effort to combat against Coronavirus.

His act has really caught the eye of the majority and have commended him for his selfless act and also thinking about the well-being of others.

Ghpage.com after seeing how well the Military man has done to the public at large by his advocacy on the need to stay home this season to avoid the spread and save lives have extensively done a probe on the identity of the distinguished military man.

His name according to what we’ve gathered is Lt. Col. Michael Kwame Afreh Mfum.

We bring to you some photos of him in his Military Uniform; Check out.