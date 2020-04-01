type here...
Home Lifestyle Full details of the Military man who is advocating for people to...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Full details of the Military man who is advocating for people to stay home amid lockdown

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Lt.-Col.-Michael-Kwame-Afreh-Mfum
Lt.-Col.-Michael-Kwame-Afreh-Mfum
- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com has chanced on a video that has fast gone viral on social media, sees a Military man in his uniform giving education to some people he saw outside who flouted the lockdown rules.

READ ALSO: Maya: Most beautiful Ghanaian police lady drops stunning photos amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Per the expected paradigm, he’s expected to abuse the people and use force on them to go home regardless of the needful item they may be in require of.

But instead, this military man took his time to explain to the passengers how important the lockdown is in our effort to combat against Coronavirus.

CHECK THE VIDEO BELOW:

His act has really caught the eye of the majority and have commended him for his selfless act and also thinking about the well-being of others.

Ghpage.com after seeing how well the Military man has done to the public at large by his advocacy on the need to stay home this season to avoid the spread and save lives have extensively done a probe on the identity of the distinguished military man.

READ ALSO: Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

His name according to what we’ve gathered is Lt. Col. Michael Kwame Afreh Mfum.

We bring to you some photos of him in his Military Uniform; Check out.

Previous articleShatta Wale breaks silence on the alleged Atopa Tape of Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Maya: Most beautiful Ghanaian police lady drops stunning photos amid COVID-19 Lockdown

RASHAD -
Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa first gained the attention of Ghanaians in 2019 when her stunning photos went viral all over social media.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Opambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown

Lizbeth Brown -
The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has reacted to the partial...
Read more
Lifestyle

7 beautiful photos of Obinim’s first daughter mistaken to be his side chic

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the past few days, Bishop Daniel Obinim the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been in the news after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

RASHAD -
Pamela Odame Watara, the Ghananian socialite has finally reacted to the allegation from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that Angel Obinim has bought her...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
light rain
27.7 ° C
27.7 °
27.7 °
83 %
6.6kmh
68 %
Wed
27 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape

RASHAD -
Kwesi Arthur, the popular Ghanaian rapper has finally reacted to the viral Atopa tape alleging to him. In a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News