type here...
Home Lifestyle Maya: Most beautiful Ghanaian police lady drops stunning photos amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Maya: Most beautiful Ghanaian police lady drops stunning photos amid COVID-19 Lockdown

By RASHAD
0
Queen Maya
Queen Maya
- Advertisement -

Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa first gained the attention of Ghanaians in 2019 when her stunning photos went viral all over social media.

Being a police officer, most social media users started describing her as the prettiest policewoman in Ghana.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah proves she is the sexiest and has the biggest booty by flaunting her raw ass on social media – Fans go wild (Video)

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, the pretties Ghanaian police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Queen Maya as she is called on social media has never ceased to amaze her growing fans with her stunning photos.

By far, she is one of the known faces in the service who really rocks the police uniform to perfection.

SEE ALSO: For the first time, Afia Amankwah Tamakloe of Adom TV flaunts her handsome husband online – Netizens react (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, the pretties Ghanaian police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Well, Queen Maya is celebrating her 12 years in the police service and she is celebrating in style.

She has released some stunning photos which have got social media buzzing already.

SEE ALSO: Just In: 31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered – Others responding to treatment (Details)

Sharing the photos, Queen Maya captioned:

“12yrs in the service has not been an easy journey, thank you Lord for your mercy and protection. We are out there protecting mother Ghana please stay home to protect us too. Happy Anniversary to the worldwide Queen????????Photography: @chocolate_shot_it Makeup: @divinecaseygh @police_ahua,” she wrote.

Check out the photos below

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, prettiest Ghanaian Police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

SEE ALSO: Sad News: Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, the pretties Ghanaian police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, the pretties Ghanaian police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

View this post on Instagram

Queen Maya, the pretties Ghanaian police Officer

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

SEE ALSO: 10 Beautiful photos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19 (See)

Happy anniversary Maya

Previous articleCoronavirus: Number of positive cases jumps up to 195
Next articleI won’t force myself to have another collaboration with Shatta Wale – Sarkodie

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Opambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown

Lizbeth Brown -
The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has reacted to the partial...
Read more
Lifestyle

7 beautiful photos of Obinim’s first daughter mistaken to be his side chic

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the past few days, Bishop Daniel Obinim the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been in the news after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

RASHAD -
Pamela Odame Watara, the Ghananian socialite has finally reacted to the allegation from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that Angel Obinim has bought her...
Read more
Lifestyle

Man discovers his two children schooling in Canada are for his wife’s ex

RASHAD -
There is sad news of a man who has made a shocking discovery about two of his 3 children that have left...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News