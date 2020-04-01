- Advertisement -

Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa first gained the attention of Ghanaians in 2019 when her stunning photos went viral all over social media.

Being a police officer, most social media users started describing her as the prettiest policewoman in Ghana.

Queen Maya as she is called on social media has never ceased to amaze her growing fans with her stunning photos.

By far, she is one of the known faces in the service who really rocks the police uniform to perfection.

Well, Queen Maya is celebrating her 12 years in the police service and she is celebrating in style.

She has released some stunning photos which have got social media buzzing already.

Sharing the photos, Queen Maya captioned:

“12yrs in the service has not been an easy journey, thank you Lord for your mercy and protection. We are out there protecting mother Ghana please stay home to protect us too. Happy Anniversary to the worldwide Queen????????Photography: @chocolate_shot_it Makeup: @divinecaseygh @police_ahua,” she wrote.

Check out the photos below

Happy anniversary Maya