Funny Face Biography: Real name, age, houses, cars, wife, kids, net worth etc

Funny Face Profile

Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is a Ghanaian comedian famous for his role in TV3 Ghana’s sitcom Chorkor Trotro.

His other nickname is SwagOn-Papa. Funny Face’s first appearance in comedy was on the Night of 1010 Laughs in 2010, which opened popularity avenues for him.

The comedian celebrates his birthday on October 1 of every year. However, his exact year of birth is not clear.

Funny Face’s real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, and he was born in Jamestown/Usshertown, Accra, Ghana.



Funny Face attended God Wisdom Preparatory School for his basic education and later joined O’Reilly Seniors High School.

The high school is a co-educational boarding school located in Okpoi-Gonno within the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal District, Accra, Ghana.

The star started his career by performing at the Radio Gold-supported Toli Masters show and later performed on TV Africa’s Sound Splash program. He also contested in TV3’s The Host talent show.

His first comedy appearance was in Night of 1010 Laughs in 2010. However, it was through the comedy he got his most significant breakthrough.

Besides Night of 1010 laughs, Benson took the role of driver’s mate in the TV3 sitcom Chorkor tro tro portraying Chemu.

Unfortunately, he left the sitcom for unknown reasons. Despite leaving prematurely, the role in Chorkor Trotro made him more popular. The comedian has also performed at the comedy dubbed Night of 1018 Laughs.

Funny Face Marriage(s) and Kids

The comedian married his wife, Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, in 2014 in a private ceremony that few invited family and friends witnessed.

Two years later, Funny and his wife, Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, separated.

Funny Face later dated Vanessah Nicole, whom he was linked to by Papa Kumasi.

Funny Face and Vanessah Nicole have twins named after his mother and footballer friend Emmanuel Adebayor.

The names of the twins are Ella and Bella. They also have another child named Kimberlyn who’s now 3 years old.

Funny Face Net Worth, Cars And Houses

Funny Face owned a customized Range Rover, Porsche Panamera, and Jeep Wrangler which were all dashed to him by his former best friend Adebayor.

He owns a very plush mansion in Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana. Funny Face’s net worth is estimated to be around $20,000

