Funny Face fights over custody of his first ‘secret’ daughter based in Germany

By Kweku Derrick
Funny Face and first daughter
It appears Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face and his baby mama issues are not ending anytime soon.

Apparently, the end of one chapter of his drama marks the beginning of another phase of his life where he has to deal with custody of his children or denial to even see any of them.

The latest drama from the camp of the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor is that one of his baby mamas has vowed to give parental custody of one of his daughters, Yaa Boatemaa, to another man in Germany, where she resides because she claims Funny Face is not the biological father.

However, according to Funny Face, his daughter with the unnamed woman is his first child ever, but now he’s being denied his fatherly rights.

And the worse part of the whole issue is that the mother wants to give their child to another man she’s seeing because he is richer than Funny Face.

But the comic actor says he will not relent in having his daughter back, despite being called a psychopath and accused of lying about having a daughter in Germany.

Watch the video below

Aside from his daughter, Yaa Boatemaa, who until recently has remained a secret, Funny Face has three other daughters – Ella, Bella (twins) and a newborn baby girl, Kimberly – with his baby mama Vanessa.

Even though Funny Face is yet to finalise issues with Vanessa, who has prevented him from seeing his three daughters, there seem to be another drama brewing in a pot.

Source:Ghpage

