GhPageEntertainmentFunny Face insults Fada Dickson, Adebayor and Bola Ray in new video
Entertainment

Funny Face insults Fada Dickson, Adebayor and Bola Ray in new video

By Lizbeth Brown
Bola Ray, Adebayor, Funny Face &Fadda Dickson
Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has hurled insults on Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and his close pal Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face who is probably going through a relapse used unprintable words on these personalities for turning their backs on him when he was through depression.

In a video, Funny Face alleged that his baby mama spoke ill about him to Fadda Dickson which resulted in him bailing out on him (Funny Face).

According to Funny Face, he has been very loyal to the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group and cannot understand why he turned his back on him after his accident.

He then attacked the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray for terminating from Kasapa Fm where he used to work.

The comic actor then rained insults at his close friend Emmanuel Adebayor for unfollowing him on social media during his relapse.

“Adebayor, for unfollowing me, F**k you. A friend stick to a friend no matter what. You spoke to me and I didn’t hear so what? Nigga, f**k you”, Funny Face fired.

Watch the video below;

Funny Face then threatened to kill his baby mama Vanessa and also kill himself because he can’t stand the shame again.

Few days ago, Funny Face went berserk on Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kalybos.

Source:Ghpage

