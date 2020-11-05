type here...
I’ll name my son after you – Funny Face tells Adebayor

By Qwame Benedict
Adebayor and Funny Face
Actor and comedien Funny Face real name Benson Nana Oduro Boateng has announced on social media that he will be naming his yet-to-born son after his friend and Togolese superstar Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.

The friendship that existed between Adebayor and Funny Face has been a very eviable one with a lot of people hoping and praying to have some one like Adebayor in their lives.

So it came as a suprise when Adebayor who has been blessing Funny Face unfollowed him on instagram.

Funny Face who has already named his twins after the footballer has revealed that he is expecting a son with his girlfriend and would name him ‘Kelvin Emmanuel Boateng’ to show appreciation to the footballer.

He shared:

“ GYE NYAME “ … Bro @e_adebayor .. between me and you .. things are not da way they used to be .. but with all da pain and the trauma I went through..

I named #EllaandBella after you .. coming after #EllaandBella Adebayor is a boy .. and you Remember I promised to name all my children after you .. even tho .. things are not like they used to be between me and you ..

I still hold my promise to you .. my unborn “ SON “ coming soon .. am naming him KELVIN ADEBAYOR BOATENG …. for life is for life bro ?? .. am really sorry .. women Botos have caused me more harm Dan it can be repaired .. bro @e_adebayor bro am really sorry .. things are not da same without u .. now all my animals don’t respect me .. can u believe da turkey ( Alphonso da turkey ? ) brought a female turkey home ..

He just went to escort her …. da female turkey looked at me up and down .. and said .. I should fix da problems in my life before I .. insult her boyfriend ( AlPhonso da turkey ? ) ????? ?? I feel bad ? ???????”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

