Entertainment

Funny Face reacts to Shatta Wale & Medikal's bail
Entertainment

Funny Face reacts to Shatta Wale & Medikal’s bail

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny Face has reacted to Shatta Wale and Medikal’s bail. The comic actor who has been confirmed as being bipolar penned some words to his industry friends.

Funny Face is currently in a psychiatric hospital. Reacting to the bail of the two musicians, he took to social media to ask Shatta Wale to keep in touch with his SM and FunnyFans.

He implored him to tell the fans he’ll return soon. In the same post, he prides himself as the king of bipolar. Funny Face thanked Wale for giving him a shout out in a song that played in the background while he went live on IG.

‘Kasoa Vandemme’ however disclosed that he has written a song for himself and Shatta Wale that carries the information of all that they have been through and when he comes out he’ll record the song with him.

Read his post below;

????? “ GYE NYAME “ ????? Stillllllllllllllllllll “ KASOA VANDAMME “ …. KING ? OF BIPOLAR !! ???????? TUFLEYMII… TOTOMIII .. Omo MAAME ….. “ Now I can’t say Dat word again .. or they will increase the Dosage and inject me ruff ruff ? .. big ups @shattawalenima for da shout outz in dis song bro .. I have written a song for us … when I come out .. we will record it .. all Dat we have been through bro .. is in da song !! Keep ur spirit up bro @shattawalenima .. cos am keeping my faith alive .. heard you are out on bail .. stay in touch with SM fans and my #FunnyFans .. tell dem VANDAMME will return soon .. “ LET THEM SAY “ .. “ I SHALL RETURN .. “ #CHORKORTROTRO 2008. … ??????? “ EI GO OVER DEM “ ?? .. #FUNNYSHATTA …

