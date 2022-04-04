- Advertisement -

Self-styled children’s president, Funny Face has opened up on some silly decisions he made some years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay on her Delay Show program, Funny Face confessed that he sometimes slept on an empty stomach and even went ahead to empty his bank account just to fuel his Range Rover gift from Adebayor.

As confessed by Funny Face, after Ghanaians mocked him that he couldn’t fuel his Range Rover gift, he went to all the banks he saves with and emptied his accounts just to prove his critics wrong.

Funny Face additionally advised the youths not to live to impress social media users because it’s worthless and not sensible.

During the interview, Funny Face also talked about his wife who asserted he’s a two minutes man after their break up

It’s a known fact that most Ghanaian celebrities are very broke and rent cars, clothes, shoes and other kinds of stuff just to impress their fans on the internet.