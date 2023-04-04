Award-winning comic actor Funny Face is sticking to his promise of not following huge buttocks again after his experience with his ex-wives.

Readers are all aware of the experiences Funny Face real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng had with his ex-wives which at a point got him depressed and saw him ending up in a psychiatric hospital.

A few weeks ago, he made a huge declaration that he was no longer interested in women with huge buttocks but rather he is now looking for a woman with a good attitude and personality.

Also Read: I now need a woman with a good attitude and personality – Funny Face

After that comments, many followers and netizens believed Funny Face would go back on his words when he meets another woman with a huge backside but it looks like the comedian is bent on sticking to his words.

Funny Face a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he proved that truly he is no longer interested in ladies with huge nyash.

During the interview, a lady with a huge nyash was seated next to Funny Face and was forced by Andy Dosty to walk away to see how he (Funny face) was going to react after seeing her huge nyash.

Surprisingly, Funny Face looked away to prevent him from watching the lady’s backside. When he was forced to turn and watch he showed no interest but continue looking at a different direction until the lady left.

Also Read: Gloria Sarfo’s alleged husband is a jewellery dealer in East Legon

When questioned by Andy Dosty why he took his eyes off he replied by telling Andy Dosty that it seems he doesn’t know what buttocks have done to people in the country.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Funny Face losses his father