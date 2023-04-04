type here...
Gloria Sarfo’s alleged husband is a jewellery dealer in East Legon

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Gloria-Sarfo alleged wedding
Gloria-Sarfo
Last weekend photos surfaced on social media suggesting that actress Gloria Sarfo has tied the knot with her better half in a private ceremony.

Though the actress shared the photos herself on her timeline, she managed to hide the face of her alleged husband from the prying eyes of social media users.

This move from the actress got social media investigators digging deep to find out who the mystery man was and what he did for a living.

According to their final findings, the actress isn’t married but rather the photos were for an advertisement she was doing for a brand she has inked a deal with.

The investigation team led by faceless blogger Thosecalledcelebs has disclosed that the alleged husband is an Indian and already a married man staying in East Legon.

The blogger also revealed that the man deals in jewellery hence the decision to go with a wedding photoshoot to send their message out.

Gloria Sarfo is not new to this kind of thing as some years ago she was trending on social media after claiming she was married to Mikki Osei Berko popularly known as Dada Boat and shared photos of their supposed marriage.

It later emerged that the photos were fake because it was from a movie they were both shooting.

    Source:Ghpage

