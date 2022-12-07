- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has lost his father. The comic actor broke the sad news just this morning on his social media pages.

Although it is not clear what killed him, the comedian has taken to social media to announce his sudden demise.

Funny Face who made the death of his father known in a post shared via social media said it has hit him hard.

To him, his father’s death is so sudden that he cannot come to terms with it.

Sharing a picture of himself and his late father, he emotionally captioned it with the sad words below;

“I never got to say goodbye. This ur death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why .. why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY ???? continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm.”

