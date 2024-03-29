Funny Face to adopt the 1 and 5-year-old kids he hit with his car while drunk driving

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, March 24, 2024 Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face made it into the news following his involvement in a gory accident.

The incident occurred at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction, around 8 PM, where Funny Face hit approximately five pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.

Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and has remained in police custody since then.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, March 26, at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court, where he was remanded into custody.

Although Funny Face has not officially yet commented on the accident but his industry friend, DKB, has revealed that the comic actor has vowed to adopt the 1 and 5-year-old he hit with his car alongside their grandmother.

According to DKB, Funny Face has decided to take this bold step to show remorse.

DKB made this revelation in a post he shared on social media where he alleged that Funny Face revealed his goodwill intentions to him.

Meanwhile, Funny Face will reappear before the court on Monday 8th April 2024.

