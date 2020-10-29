Ga’s & Northerners have no say in this country -Ibrah one

Popular Ghanaian socialite Ibrahim Daudo also known as Ibrah One has made a strong statement concerning some tribes in Ghana.

The self-acclaimed millionaire in social media post stated that a Northerner would rule Ghana in 2021 contrary to claims that Northerners can’t govern a nation.

According to Ibrah One, Northerners are not slaves and are capable of ruling a country.

He further stated that Ga’s and the Northerners are not regarded as fit to govern a country because the Akans have made them less Ghanaians.

Ibrah One wrote; “Those saying Northerners are slaves and Northerners can’t rule a nation, next year northerner will rule the nation.

You can go to hell whether you like it or not. The Ga’s and the Northerners have no say in this country because the Akan’s have made them less Ghanaians”.

See post below;

Ibrahim Dauda is popularly known for his outspoken nature on matters of national interest.

He recently stated that President Akufo Addo will lose the forthcoming elections and will be hospitalized.